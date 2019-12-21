Patriots looking to lock up 11th straight division title as they host rival Bills

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — It’s been a long time since a late-December, regular-season game in Foxboro between the Patriots and Bills has meant a lot to both teams. But here we are as both teams are playoff-bound and still fighting for the AFC East crown.

All the Patriots have to do is win one of their final two games at home to lock that up, but the Bills surely don’t want to see their rivals celebrate another championship. Buffalo’s hopes of winning the division come down to winning their final two games and the Patriots losing their final two. That’s not likely to happen but the Patriots don’t want to take any chances. They want to handle their business on Saturday and stay in line for the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye.

Saturday’s matinee features the NFL’s top two defenses and if the Week 4 matchup in Orchard Park is any indication, scoring points will come at a premium. All week long, the New England offense stressed how crucial it is for them to take advantage of opportunities when the Bills slip up. The Patriots believe they found something in the second half against the Bengals and that they can use that as momentum coming into this weekend’s tilt.

Below are some notes and quotes from this past week at Patriots headquarters leading up to Saturday’s game:

Notes:

If the Patriots come out on top, they win their 11th consecutive AFC East title, extending their own NFL record. With one more interception returned for a touchdown, Stephon Gilmore can set a Patriots record for most pick-sixes in a season. The Patriots are the league’s top defense, allowing just 12.9 points per game, while the Bills defense ranks second, allowing 15.9 points per game.

Quotes:

Phillip Dorsett on his team’s excitement for the game: “It’s for the division. There’s no secret they want to come out and beat us and we want to come out and win. We know there’s going to be a lot of hype around it. Buffalo’s good, they’re a really good football team. We have to go out there and we have to play hard.”

Bill Belichick on why he’s been impressed with the Bills this season: “They’ve got a good football team, do a lot of things well. That’s reflected by their record and the way they’ve played. Impressive win against Pittsburgh, certainly against Dallas on a short week down there on Thanksgiving. It came down to the last play against the Ravens. So, they have a good offense, good defense, good in the kicking game. We have a lot to get ready for. Some carry-over from the first game but that was a long time ago and there’s quite a few differences between now and then. Some players we hadn’t seen or didn’t see then that we’ll probably see now – [Devin] Singletary, or [Dawson] Knox, [Tyler] Kroft, so forth. So, that’ll be a big challenge for us here and hopefully, we’ll have a good week and be ready to go.”

James White on the expected playoff-type atmosphere: “It’s great for us. I think it will be a great challenge [for] everybody to pick that intensity up that much more and pay that much more attention to detail. I think it’s what we need at this point. We’re still trying to play our best football. We have a great opponent right here. They’re going to come in flying around, confident. We have to go out there and do the same because they’re going to try and throw the first punch and we’ve got to be able to accept the punch and go out there and throw ours.”

