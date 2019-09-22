Patriots looking to keep rolling with rival Jets in town

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A mere 11 days after he was signed, the Antonio Brown experiment is over in Foxboro. The Patriots released him on Friday afternoon and must now alter their plan of attack for Sunday’s game against an AFC East rival, the New York Jets.

Luckily, the Jets are in rough shape. They’re 0-2 and starting their third string quarterback, Luke Falk, after Sam Darnold went down with mononucleosis and backup Trevor Siemian was placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury he suffered in Monday night’s loss to the Browns.

The Patriots are 22-point favorites at home, one of the largest spreads in the team’s history. It would be a major disappointment if New England didn’t cover the spread. They’re more talented in all three phases of the game and have more depth than the lowly Jets.

Below are some notes and quotes from this past week leading up to the game:

Notes:

1. If the Patriots win, the team will surpass the Indianapolis Colts for the most regular season wins by a franchise in a decade in NFL history. The Colts racked up 114 wins from 2000-09 and a win on Sunday would give the Patriots their 115th from 2010-19.

2. Tom Brady is 27-6 as a starter in his career when facing the New York Jets.

3. The Patriots have a chance to start 3-0 for the first time since they did it in back-to-back years in 2015 and 2016.

Quotes:

Bill Belichick on facing Jets head coach Adam Gase: “This is a big challenge for us. Obviously, Coach Gase has done a great job of game planning against us in the three years he was in Miami and caused us a lot of problems. I have a ton of respect for him, the job that he does and the problems that he presents.”

Josh Gordon on feeling at home and hitting his stride with the Patriots in his second season in New England: “Last year was kind of on the fly. I got traded (two weeks) into the season. I had to pick it up as I was going along, and with the injury at the same time, it was a lot to take on.

“This year, I have more familiarity with it,” he continued. “I got extra time in the offseason to study what I already knew and then when I got in here, I was able to kind of pick up where I left off — and even better, I would say. So it’s pretty smooth right now.”

Belichick on Duron Harmon: “I think Duron probably knows our defensive system as well as anybody, maybe other than Devin [McCourty]. He and Pat [Chung] and Devin have played together and they have a great communication system, and sometimes just after the snap or in the middle of a play they know how to react based on what their teammate’s doing and things that they’ve encountered in previous games or years.

“Duron does an excellent job, too, of getting that communication to the corners and coordinating the safety and corner responsibilities and leverage and run support and things like that,” Belichick continued. “He’s a very good decision-maker and he really has the green light along with Devin to do what he needs to do to make things right on the field based on the offensive personnel, formation and sometimes situation. So we have a ton of confidence in him, and he always does the right thing. He had two or three plays [Sunday] that could have gone either way, could have followed one rule, but he made the right decision on all of them, and he’s a really smart football player.”