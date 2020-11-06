Patriots looking to get back on track against winless Jets

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — For the first time since 2002, the New England Patriots are heading into Week 9 with a four-game losing streak.

Now 2-5 on the season, they’ll look to start digging themselves out of that hole as they pay a visit to the New York Jets, who have yet to win a game at all this season.

The Patriots’ offense has also been dealing with some scoring woes, particularly early in games. In fact, the team has only scored once in the first quarter so far this season, and that was Devin McCourty’s pick-6 against the Seattle Seahawks back in Week 2.

New England will again be without wide receivers Julian Edelman (knee) and N’Keal Harry (concussion) while rookie TE Devin Asiasi was placed on the team’s injured reserve list this week.

The latest injury report features some big names on both sides. OT Isaiah Wynn is listed as ‘did not participate’ for the Patriots while CB Stephon Gilmore, DT Lawrence Guy and a dozen other players had limited availability.

For New York, QB Sam Darnold, OL Josh Andrews and WR Jamison Crowder were limited and RB Frank Gore did not participate.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. Monday.

12 Sports will get you ready for kickoff first with our New England Nation Pregame Show at 11:30 a.m. Sunday on Fox Providence. Yianni Kourakis, Morey Hershgordon, Rosie Langello and Andy Gresh will dissect the matchup and discuss what the Patriots need to do to notch a win.

Then, stay with us for more pre-game coverage at 11:45 p.m. Sunday on WPRI 12.

Below are some notes and quotes from the past week at Patriots headquarters.

Notes:

Ahead of the NFL trade deadline, the New England Patriots acquired WR Isaiah Ford in a trade with the Miami Dolphins and claimed DT Isaiah Mack off waivers from the Tennessee Titans.

If the Patriots win, they will improve their intra-division record to 93-26 – the best in the NFL since 2001.

Quotes:

Bill Belichick on the offense not producing points early in games: “We definitely want to change it and need to change it. So, that’s not what we are trying to do, but we haven’t done a very good job of it so far. So, we’ll keep working on it and see if we can be more productive in the early part of the game, for sure.”

Bill Belichick on the need for practice time to develop consistency: “Nothing helps a football team more than practice. So, that’s really where we have the best chance to improve and we are improving and we’re working hard to do that. So, we need to work hard in all areas – players, coaches, all three units and so forth. So, absolutely, practice is extremely beneficial to making progress and getting things done better than the way we were doing them or the way we are currently doing them. That’s how you improve. So, that’s been very important, and I’m glad we’ve had the opportunity to get back to doing that more recently. Hopefully we can continue that. We certainly need to.”