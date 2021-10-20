Patriots looking for 6th straight season sweep of Jets

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – The Patriots are going for the season sweep of their division rival this weekend. With a win on Sunday, the Patriots will sweep the Jets for the sixth straight season.

New England beat New York 25-6 in Week 2 at MetLife Stadium. The Patriots host the Jets Sunday in their second and final regular season meeting. New England has still yet to win at home this season.

“I think every time you play a team in this league, it’s a whole new game, so I’m sure they’ll have some different plays. We’ll have some different looks. Things won’t match up the same, so just try to go out there and play a good fundamental football game,” said head coach Bill Belichick.

The Pats are 2-4 on the season, coming off a heartbreaking loss to the Cowboys in overtime. The Jets are 1-4, coming off a bye week.

TE Jonnu Smith: “We know we’re not a 2-4 team.” #Patriots — Taylor Begley (@taylormbegley) October 20, 2021

“I’ve always said that looking at numbers doesn’t really matter. This league comes down to one thing – your record,” said Patriots safety and team captain Devin McCourty. “Any good team I’ve played on, we’ve had a good record.”

“The record is the record. All I can control is what I do every day. There’s a lot of good quarterbacks in this league. I can play much better than I’m playing. It just comes with reps and experience. I’m not here to compare with anybody. I just have to try to be the best player and teammate I can be,” said quarterback Mac Jones.

Players who started the season on the physically unable to perform list were eligible to return this week. Quarterback Jarrett Stidham and defensive tackle Byron Cowart were two of those who were seen back at practice on Wednesday.

The Patriots injury report was long on Wednesday. Most notably, linebacker Dont’a Hightower, defensive lineman Davon Godchaux, cornerback Jonathan Jones and defensive lineman Deatrich Wise did not participate in practice Wednesday with various injuries.

Linebackers Josh Uche, Ja’Whaun Bentley and Kyle Van Noy, defensive backs Adrian Phillips, Kyle Duggar and Jalen Mills, offensive lineman Shaq Mason, defensive lineman Christian Barmore and running back Brandon Bolden were all notably listed as limited in practice Wednesday.

“The list is long. That’s not really my cup of tea, but overall our mentality is next man up,” Phillips said.