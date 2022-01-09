Patriots look to end season on strong note against the Dolphins

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The Patriots will close out the regular season Sunday against the same team they faced in Week 1.

But this time, they’ll be down in Miami to take on the Dolphins in a game that could affect playoff seeding in the AFC.

The 10-6 Patriots clinched a spot in the postseason last weekend with a blowout win over the Jaguars and Miami’s loss to the Titans.

Heading into the NFL’s first-ever Week 18, New England is currently the 5-seed behind the 11-5 Titans and Chiefs and 10-6 Bengals and Bills. With several other teams fighting for the final two spots, including the 9-7 Colts, Chargers and Raiders, both a win or a loss for the Patriots may factor into where they end up in the final standings.

Sunday afternoon’s game marks the 17th time overall the Patriots face the Dolphins in their regular season finale. They’ll not only look to avenge their 17-16 loss on a late-game fumble by RB Damien Harris, but also improve upon their unimpressive record against the Dolphins on the road.

The Patriots have notoriously struggled down in Miami and currently hold a 17-39 record overall, which includes two postseason contests.

Thursday’s injury report showed DB Kyle Dugger did not participate in practice due to a hand injury.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m.

QB Mac Jones on clinching a playoff spot: you always want a chance to play for a championship, but says the team is focused on playing Miami this week.#ForeverNE #Patriots — Taylor Begley (@taylormbegley) January 2, 2022

LB Matthew Judon on making the playoffs: we haven’t done much. We still have to fight and make sure we’re ready for the next opponent.#patriots #ForeverNE — Taylor Begley (@taylormbegley) January 2, 2022

DT Davon Godchaux on pass rush/stopping the run: got to keep rushing relentless. Got to keep applying pressure and get to the QB. Everything’s not going to be a sack and that doesn’t mean it wasn’t a great rush.#Patriots #NEvsMIA #ForeverNE — Taylor Begley (@taylormbegley) January 6, 2022