Patriots lead Chargers 14-0 in 2nd Half

Los Angeles (WPRI) — The New England Patriots are enjoying a double-digit lead in Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Early in the 2nd quarter Gunner Olszewski takes it 70 yards for the touchdown and the extra point is good. The score is 14-0 at 14:02.
In the first quarter, New England led 7-0 with 7:50 left on the clock and Cam Newton is 3-5 for 13 yards.
Stay with New England Nation for the Patriots Wrap at 11:45 p.m. on WPRI 12 as we recap the game with highlights, interviews, and analysis.