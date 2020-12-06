New England Nation on WPRI 12 & WPRI.com

Patriots lead Chargers 14-0 in 2nd Half

Patriots: New England Nation

ATLANTA – AUGUST 11: A detailed view of a New England Patriots helmet prior to the NFL preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons on August 11, 2006 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo By Streeter Lecka)

Los Angeles (WPRI) — The New England Patriots are enjoying a double-digit lead in Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Early in the 2nd quarter Gunner Olszewski takes it 70 yards for the touchdown and the extra point is good. The score is 14-0 at 14:02.

In the first quarter, New England led 7-0 with 7:50 left on the clock and Cam Newton is 3-5 for 13 yards.

