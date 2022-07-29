FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — “How could you not be in a good mood? Football is back in New England!”

Patriots running back Damien Harris encapsulated what all fans are feeling as he spoke to reporters during day three of the team’s training camp on Friday.

Head coach Bill Belichick and his assistants, Joe Judge and Matt Patricia, were seen working with Mac Jones and the offense. At times, it appeared Belichick was calling the plays during 11-on-11 drills. He has not named an offensive nor a defensive coordinator for the upcoming season, despite Patricia’s return from Detroit.

Center David Andrews was active at practice after starting on the PUP list, and punter Jake Bailey also made his return. Defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. was out for the second straight day.

After seeing Jones building chemistry with WR DeVante Parker during the first two days of camp, the second-year QB had a strong connection Friday with Jonnu Smith. The tight end got the crowd going with a touchdown catch over safety Kyle Duggar during 7-on-7 drills.

The Patriots will continue without pads on Saturday as they ramp up their practices. They’ll fully gear up on Monday.

The Patriots’ training camp is free and open to the public. Weather permitting, outdoor practices will be held through Saturday, then every day next week.

The Patriots will host the New York Giants on Aug. 11 and the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 19 for their first two preseason games, then travel to Las Vegas for the third and final game on Aug. 26.

They’ll kick off the regular season against the Dolphins in Miami on Sept. 11.