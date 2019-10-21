Patriots, Jets renew rivalry in Week 7 on MNF

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – It’s a sneaky good Monday night football game. A re-energized Jets squad, fresh off their first win of the season against the best team in the NFL, the undefeated New England Patriots.

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold has a week under his belt after returning from mononucleosis and CJ Mosley and Quinnen Williams are much-needed reinforcements for New York’s defense to try to cause fits for an under-manned Patriots offense that will miss Josh Gordon, Ryan Izzo, Matt LaCosse and Rex Burkhead.

Despite being nearly 10-point favorites, the last six meetings at the Meadowlands between these two AFC East rivals has been a one-possession game heading into the fourth quarter.

This will also mark the first time since 2010 the Patriots (6-0) and Jets (1-4) play each other on Monday Night Football; the Patriots won that game 45-3.

Throw out the records, we’re in for a good one.

Monday's game is scheduled to start at 8:15 p.m.

Below are notes and quotes from this past week in Foxboro to set the table for the game.

Notes:

The Patriots defense didn’t allow a 3rd down conversion to the Jets defense in their Week 3 match-up. Bill Belichick is 9-7 on road as the Patriots head coach on Monday night football. The Patriots defense leads the NFL with 14 interceptions.

Quotes:

Tom Brady on playing in Monday Night Football: “Monday Night Football. It’s great. It’s only once a year that we get to do it, and I think with the Thursday night games now, it’s taken a little steam out of that – Sunday night games and so forth. But, it’s still a special night, and we get a little extra time to prepare, but they’re going to be ready to go. They’ve got a big, physical defensive front, very aggressive coaches – coaches that have coached against us quite a few times. So, they’ll be fired up and ready to go.

Bill Belichick on how the Jets have improved since Week 3:

“Well, the quarterback makes a big difference. They’ve gotten other players back on both sides of the ball, and again, as I think I mentioned earlier, Coach Gase had the bye week and probably had an opportunity to get some things reworked. That was obvious in the Dallas game that their execution and some of the things they were doing they were just more efficient at and looked better doing them. So, he’s an excellent coach, Coach Williams is an excellent coach, Coach [Brant] Boyer’s an excellent coach. They’ve done a good job of improving their team every week and certainly showed it on Sunday against Dallas.”

Brady on his growing trust with the young wide receivers:

“I think they’re – like I said, those guys are – when you’re young, you gain trust in practice, and a lot of it’s doing the right thing over and over and over again. Those guys are working at it. I mean, they’ve been here a short period of time, so try to get as many reps as you can and talk about things. You get coached up, and any young player, they’re trying to earn the trust of the coach and the players every day.”