FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The New England Patriots are set to formally introduce Jerod Mayo as the team’s 15th head coach in franchise history.

The Patriots will have an introductory press conference at noon on Wednesday.

Mayo, 37, is replacing longtime head coach Bill Belichick, who parted ways with the organization last week.

He is now the youngest head coach in the NFL and is the franchise’s first Black head coach.

Not only has Mayo been the Patriots’ inside linebackers coach since 2019, but he also spent his entire eight-year playing career in New England. He was drafted by the team in the first round of the 2008 NFL draft and was named AP Defensive Rookie of the Year after that season.

Mayo played linebacker and appeared in 103 games during his career, racking up 905 total tackles. He was named captain for seven consecutive seasons (2009-15) and is a 2014 Super Bowl Champion.