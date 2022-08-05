FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – The Patriots held their annual in-stadium practice for season ticket holders and Foxboro residents on Friday.

The Patriots worked through a simulated game, with Matt Patricia calling plays for the first team offense and Joe Judge calling plays for second team.

The biggest play of the day came on a long touchdown pass from veteran backup quarterback Brian Hoyer to newly acquired wide receiver Davante Parker. On the defensive side, second-year safety Joshuah Bledsoe had an interception. Both kickers, Nick Folk and Tristan Vizcaino, made all of their attempts.

The main goal of this practice was to change up the pace and get players back into a game-like environment.

The Patriots open preseason play in less than a week when they host the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, August 11.