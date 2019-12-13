Patriots hoping to clinch playoff berth with win over Bengals

FOXBORO, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots can clinch a playoff berth on Sunday with a win or a tie against the Bengals in Cincinnati.

It would give New England its 11th straight playoff season to extend its NFL record.

Tom Brady is 6-1 career against the Bengals with his lone loss 13-6 at Paul Brown Stadium in 2013.

He failed to throw a touchdown pass in that game, ending his streak at 52 straight games with one.

It was the second-longest streak in NFL history. The Bengals are the only team in the league with just one win.

In the above video, Eyewitness Sports reporter Morey Hershgordon talks with Patriots players about their expectations for Sunday’s game.

