Patriots hold walk-through prior to leaving for Tennessee

FOXBORO, MA (WPRI) — The New England Patriots held their final practice of training camp in Foxboro on Tuesday. The team opened the light walk-through with a special “slip-n-slide” drill where Tom Brady hosed down the rookies while they tried to recover a fumble. Rookie coach Jerod Mayo also got in on the fun.

The Patriots also released Danny Etling on Monday. New England drafted the quarterback out of LSU in 2018, but in light of adding another quarterback in this year’s draft, Etling transitioned to receiver. With the open roster spot, the Patriots now have room for tight end Eric Saubert, for whom the team traded a seventh round pick to the Falcons.

The Patriots travel to Nashville Tuesday night and will have joint practices with the Titans on Wednesday and Thursday. The teams play preseason game number two on Saturday night.