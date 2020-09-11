Patriots hold final practice ahead of season opener

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — For the New England Patriots, this Sunday's game won't just be the start of a new season, but the start of a new era.

With the exception of 2016, the team has started each season with the same man under center for the better part of two decades. Now that the Brady-Belichick era is in the rear-view mirror, the latter half will be looking to replicate the success he had with the former as new quarterback Cam Newton takes the helm.