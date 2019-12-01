Patriots head to Houston for Sunday night clash with Texans

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — November 30 has come and gone. No announcement. No return. The rumors and speculation can all be put to rest. Rob Gronkowski will not play for the Patriots in 2019. The team and former tight end had until Saturday to reach an agreement but like he’s stressed during the past few months, he’s not ready or willing to return to the NFL. With that behind us, let’s focus on the Sunday night showdown between the Patriots and Texans.

It’s the second straight week New England will face an explosive offense from the state of Texas. The Cowboys’ top-ranked offense was held to a measly nine points last week at Gillette. Star wide receiver Amari Cooper was irrelevant. Stephon Gilmore intercepted his fourth pass of the year and Cooper without a catch for the first time as a member of the Cowboys. But the matchup in Houston features an even better player, according to Bill Belichick. He said DeAndre Hopkins, who’s nearly identical in stature to Cooper, is “never really covered because there’s always someplace you can put the ball where he can catch it.” Hopkins leads a Houston attack that touts potential MVP QB DeShaun Watson, running back Carlos Hyde, who’s having the best year of his career, and deep threats Kenny Stills and Will Fuller V. The litmus test rolls on for the Patriots defense that is still on pace to break NFL records if it continues to play lights out football.

Below are some notes and quotes from this past week at the Patriots headquarters leading up to Sunday’s game:

Notes:

Bill Belichick is 9-9 against his former assistants, but is 5-0 against Texans’ Bill O’Brien.

With 58 passing yards, Tom Brady will reach the 3,000-yard mark on the season for the 17th time in his career, second-most in NFL history. Brett Favre has 18 such seasons.

With one touchdown, Sony Michel will set a new career mark for touchdowns in a season. He currently has six.

Quotes:



Tom Brady on the importance of the game against the Texans: “Yeah, this is an important time of year for every team and the teams that are fortunate enough to really still be in it. This is the time where you’ve pretty much seen what you can do and what the other teams can do and the roles guys play and so forth. So, we’ve got to – we’re playing some really good teams, and this is the one that matters the most is the one that we’ve got ahead of us. It’s a great football team, well-coached, very good on offense, very good on defense. They don’t beat themselves, they’re explosive. It’s just a great football team. So, a big challenge for us, Sunday Night Football. I’m sure they’re going to give us everything they’ve got, and hopefully, we can go match it.”

Devin McCourty on We’re playing against some of the best, and I think that’s why you prepare, that’s why you work hard in the preseason, throughout the season, is for these games. Deshaun Watson is right in the mix with all of those guys of ability, playmaking out there – not just obviously throwing the ball, but just one of the best playmakers back there playing quarterback. So, we’ve just got to do a good job of trying to contain him, and take advantage of when we do do a good job of keeping him in the pocket, of covering guys. I think every time you play a quarterback that’s able to be mobile and makes plays, everyone talks about just keeping him in the pocket. I think it goes hand-in-hand. Like we always talk about, if they do a good job on the rush, we’ve got to do a good job in coverage. And I think if we do a good job in coverage, it has to marry up. They’ve got to do a good job in the rush. We can’t not cover guys for two seconds. At the beginning of the play, [if a] guy gets wide open, it won’t matter how we rush. He’ll just get rid of the ball and they’ll get big plays the whole game. So, it’s going to be one of those team efforts. We’re going to all have to play well.

Bill Belichick on Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins: “As good as there is. He’s got tremendous ball skills, he’s long, great judgment, great timing to go up and get the ball. Makes some extended catches that I don’t know how many guys other than him could make them. He’s got good hands, good timing, strong hands, as you said. He creates separation with his quickness, his physical size, his length. He’s really never covered because there’s always someplace you can put the ball where he can catch it and he has the hands to catch it. So, a very hard guy to stop. They move him around, you’ve got to find him first to even cover him, then after that it’s a big challenge to handle him. He’s clearly one of the top guys in the league – gets a lot of coverage and still has an enormous amount of production.”

