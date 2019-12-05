Patriots’ Harmon honoring nephew with Autism Speaks cleats

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — For one game each season, the NFL allows players to wear cleats representing a cause or organization near and dear to them.

In the above video, Eyewitness Sports reporter Ruthie Polinsky speaks to Patriots safety Duron Harmon about his footwear for Sunday’s game which pays tribute to his nephew and Autism Speaks.

