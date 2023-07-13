FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The six-time Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots and the four-time World Cup Champion German men’s national soccer team are teaming up.

They announced a new partnership on Wednesday. Both teams will host each other at their respective training facilities when they travel abroad this fall.

In October, the German national team will travel to New England to play the U.S. men’s national team in Hartford, Connecticut. Before the game, the German team will train at the Patriots and Revolution facilities.

“We are proud to partner with one of the NFL’s most successful franchises. The New England Patriots have dominated their sport over the past two decades and have contributed to the global growth in the popularity of American football,” said Dr. Holger Blask, managing director of DFB GmbH & Co. KG.

In November, the Patriots will take on the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany. The Patriots will practice at the German Football Association (aka Deutscher Fußball-Bund or DFB) campus.

The Patriots are part of the NFL’s International Home Marketing Area program, which helps teams secure international marketing rights in countries outside the United States. Last spring, the team was awarded Germany as an official “home market.”

The Patriots hosted watch party events in Germany last season, and linebacker Josh Uche visited Frankfurt and toured the DFB campus last month.

“We know how popular the Patriots are in Germany and can’t wait to travel to Frankfurt this fall to play before so many passionate fans,” said Joe Dorant, senior director of sales operations for Kraft Sports & Entertainment.

Currently, German natives and former Patriots Sebastian Vollmer and Markus Kuhn are serving as ambassadors in Germany and touring the country along with former safety Patrick Chung.