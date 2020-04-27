Patriots Fullback James Develin announces retirement

Another long time Patriots players won’t be back with the team in 2020. Fullback James Develin, a Brown University graduate, team leader and personification of the Patriot way, is calling it career after announcing his retirement on his instagram page.
Develin said in his post, “due to unforeseen complications with the injury that ended my season last year, I have decided it is both in my and my family’s best interest to retire from the game of football.”
Develin missed most of the 2019 season after suffering a neck injury. The 31 year-old was an essential part of the Patriots offense, a pro bowl selection in 2017 and a 3-time Super Bowl Champion.
A mechanical engineering major at Brown, Develin played defensive end in college. Undrafted, he bopped around the Arena League and UFL before making his debut with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2010.
Develin spent eight years with the Patriots. It’s possible he will stay with the team in a coaching capacity.