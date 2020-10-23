Patriots focus on offensive adjustments with 49ers up next

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – OCTOBER 18: N’Keal Harry #15 of the New England Patriots and Cam Newton #1 look on after the game against the Denver Broncos at Gillette Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

FOXBORO, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots had their worst offensive performance of the season during last week’s loss to Denver.

Improvements will be needed with a matchup this week against a 49ers defense that ranks fifth in the NFL.

But the areas that need immediate attention are the passing game, which has produced one touchdown and five interceptions over the past two losses, and on the offense line, which continues to make adjustments because of injuries and COVID-19.

When quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was Tom Brady’s backup in New England, his teammates used to call him a gamer because of his ability to keep plays alive in the pocket and make throws under pressure.

Now the player who was assumed to be Brady’s heir apparent at one point returns to face his former team for the first time since being traded to the 49ers.

He’ll be trying to add to the recent struggles of Patriots team now led by Cam Newton that is below .500 through five games for the first time since 2001.

The Game’s on 12!

12 Sports is your source for in-depth Patriots coverage on-air, online and in the WPRI 12 app.