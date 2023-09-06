FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — All of New England is gearing up to watch the Patriots honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium this Sunday when they host the Eagles.

Not only is it the season opener, but Brady will be back in Foxboro for the first time ever as a fan. He visited as an opponent in 2021.

The team has been quiet so far regarding the specifics of the celebration.

“Great to have Tom back, always,” head coach Bill Belichick said Wednesday.

Belichick said the team is blocking out all the outside noise Brady’s return is causing as they prepare to play the reigning NFC Champions.

“Their front is a very dominant front,” Belichick said of the Eagles. “They’re the best pass rushing front in the league by, I’d say, quite a bit, with good depth. So they can roll those guys out of there pretty comfortably and bring in other guys that are just as explosive, dangerous. They have a great combination of power and speed in the pass rush front.”

Patriots cornerback Jack Jones is expected to be available this weekend, Belichick noted, after the firearms charges against him were dropped.

“He’s done a good job,” Belichick added. “He’s been on the field. Played in all of the games, practiced, so, yeah, he’s been out there.”

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. on WPRI 12.

Before the game, be sure to tune in to our special “New England Nation: Homecoming” live at 11:30 a.m. on FOX Providence.

The Game’s on 12! New England Nation is your source for complete Patriots coverage, getting you ready for every game with exclusive insight and analysis, the latest headlines, and interviews with the players and coaches. ♦ Watch: 11:30 a.m. Sunday on FOX Providence

♦ Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. on WPRI 12

♦ Patriots Wrap: 10:30 p.m. on FOX Providence More Patriots Coverage: New England Nation »