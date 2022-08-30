FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The New England Patriots finalized their initial 53-man roster for the 2022 season.

Below is a positional breakdown:

Quarterbacks (3): Mac Jones, Brian Hoyer, Bailey Zappe

Running Backs (4): Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, Ty Montgomery, Pierre Strong Jr.

Wide Receiver (5): Jakobi Meyers, DeVante Parker, Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, Tyquan Thornton

Tight End (2): Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith

Offensive Line (8): Trent Brown, Cole Strange, David Andrews, Mike Onwenu, Isaiah Wynn, Justin Herron, Yodny Cajuste, Chasen Hines

Defensive Line (6): Christian Barmore, Davon Godchaux, Lawrence Guy, Deatrich Wise, Carl Davis, Sam Roberts

EDGE/Outside Linebacker (4): Matthew Judon, Josh Uche, Anfernee Jennings, DaMarcus Mitchell

Inside Linebacker (4): Ja’Whaun Bentley, Raekwon McMillan, Mack Wilson, Jahlani Tavai

Cornerbacks (6): Jalen Mills, Jonathan Jones, Myles Bryant, Shaun Wade, Jack Jones, Marcus Jones

Safety (5): Devin McCourty, Kyle Dugger, Adrian Phillips, Jabrill Peppers, Joshuah Bledsoe

Coverage Specialists (3): Matthew Slater, Cody Davis, Brenden Schooler

Specialists (3): Nick Folk, Jake Bailey, Joe Cardona

The Patriots released the following players: TE Devin Asiasi, DB Justin Bethel, OL Drew Desjarlais, OL Yasir Durant, OL James Ferentz, OL Arlington Hambright, WR Josh Hammond, RB Kevin Harris, DB Brad Hawkins, WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey, LB Harvey Langi, LB Cameron McGrone, CB Terrance Mitchell, OL Bill Murray, WR Tre Nixon, DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr., DL LaBryan Ray, OL Kody Russey, OL Will Sherman, TE Matt Sokol, RB J.J. Taylor, K Tristan Vizcaino, LB Nate Wieland and TE Jalen Wydermyer.

The Patriots placed DL Henry Anderson and WR Kristian Wilkerson on injured reserve.