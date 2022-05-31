FOXBORO (WPRI) — Another day at practice for the Patriots is another viewed opportunity to improve in every facet of their game. Although some players have been with the team for quite awhile now, the newcomers are starting to learn the ‘Patriot Way’.

“The tradition they have here, they’re well known and it’s just something I want to be apart of,” said DeVante Parker. “A winning organization.”

Parker is in his eighth year in the NFL, his first with the Patriots. The veteran wide receiver already has a good read on quarterback Mac Jones.

“He’s a young guy but he’s vocal as a leader and that’s what this team needs,” said Parker. “Even though I’ve been out here just a few weeks, I still see it though.”

The team as a whole, battling for reps everyday, which makes for healthy competition in Foxboro.

“It’s a good group, a lot of competition a lot of leaders, you got some great safeties there also,” said veteran cornerback Malcolm Butler. “We’re working, we’re competing against each other but we’re competing against ourselves so I think it’s a great group.”

The Pats have two more OTAs before opening mandatory mini-camp on June 7.