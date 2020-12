ATLANTA – AUGUST 11: A detailed view of a New England Patriots helmet prior to the NFL preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons on August 11, 2006 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo By Streeter Lecka)

MIAMI (WPRI) — For the first time since 2008 the New England Patriots will not make the playoffs.

The Miami Dolphins beat the Patriots, 22-12 on Sunday.

“We have to coach better, play better, tackle better” -Bill Belichick pic.twitter.com/hc8ss6BMhw — Yianni Kourakis (@YianniKourakis) December 20, 2020

The last time Patriots and Dolphins met was in Week 1, when the Patriots walked away with a 21-11 win behind two rushing touchdowns from QB Cam Newton.

