Patriots fall to Broncos, 18-12

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — So after a couple of false starts due to the coronavirus, the Broncos and Patriots finally kicked off at Gillette Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

After an opening drive that saw the Broncos put three points on the board, the ball was back in QB Ca Newton’s hands, then he gave it tight back to the defense.

Newton attempted to throw a screen pass, the ball was tipped by DE Shelby Harris and DT made a diving grab right before the ball hit the ground to make the interception.

But the Broncos could only muster a field goal after the turnover, giving them a 6-0 lead.

After the Bronocs added another field goal, the Patriots added one of their own, making it a 9-3 game.

Then with less than 20 seconds to go in the half, Denver added another field goal, making it 12-3 at the half.

After a couple of more field goals, Cam an the Patriots got the offense going.

After a 38-yard run, giving the team momentum, Cam punched it in from one yard out making it a 18-9 game.

The the defense stepped up big when J.C. Jackson picked off QB Drew Lock at the Broncos 45, returning it 20 yards to put the Pats in great field position.

That led to another field goal for the Patriots, cutting the lead to 18-12.

Then, on the next Broncos possession, Lock tried an ill advised deep pass that was once again intercepted by the Pats, this time by Jonathan Jones.

The Patriots then drove down the field, with the help of a couple trick plays from Julien Edelman to get them in scoring range.

However, the drive came to an end after the Patriots did not convert on a 4th and 10 at the Broncos 24. They now fall to 2-2.

