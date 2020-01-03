Patriots face familiar faces in wild-card round vs. Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP/WPRI) — The Patriots’ defense demoralized offenses this season by limiting red-zone opportunities and allowing only one 300-yard passer. But it will face a tough challenge in its wild-card matchup against a Titans offense that led the NFL scoring a touchdown on 75.6% of their trips inside the 20-yard line.

Tennessee also was tops in the league with nine pass plays that went for 50 or more yards.

A loss to Miami in Week 17 has the defending Super Bowl champion Patriots in the wild-card round for the first time since 2009. New England is 2-1 in wild-card games under Bill Belichick and Tom Brady but has never made it to the Super Bowl when opening the playoffs as a wild-card team during their era.

The Titans won seven of their final 10 games to earn their second playoff berth in three seasons and first under second-year coach Mike Vrabel. Vrabel won three Super Bowl rings in eight seasons with the Patriots as a linebacker.

Vrabel isn’t the only Titan who has a history with the Patriots.

Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler won two Super Bowls with the Patriots. Running back Dion Lewis, cornerback Logan Ryan and guard Josh Kline are all former Patriots as well.

In addition, Titans general manager Jon Robinson spent 12 years with the Patriots (2002-13) in the personnel department and Titans defensive coordinator Dean Pees coached the linebackers in New England from 2004-05 before moving to defensive coordinator from 2006-09.

On the flip side, Jason McCourty was a Titan for the first few years of his career.

