Patriots, Dolphins adjust to offensive changes entering opener

by: The Associated Press

Tom Brady ended his 20-year stint in New England this offseason when he signed with Tampa Bay in free agency.

Cam Newton now makes his debut as the Patriots’ new starting QB after spending nine seasons in Carolina.

Newton will face a Miami team full of ex-Patriots. Former New England defensive coach Brian Flores is trying to become the first Dolphins coach since Don Shula to win at New England two years in a row.

Three of the Dolphins’ eight captains are newcomers who came from the Patriots: center Ted Karras, linebacker Kyle Van Noy and linebacker Elandon Roberts.

