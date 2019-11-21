Patriots’ D studying up on Prescott, Cowboys

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Come Sunday afternoon, one of the NFL’s top defenses will line up against one of the league’s top offenses.

With their more than two-year-long home win streak on the line, the New England Patriots hit the practice field Thursday as they get ready to host Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys.

In the above video, hear from safety Devin McCourty and linebacker Kyle Van Noy about the upcoming matchup that only happens once every four years.

Devin McCourty: Dallas has a really good offense. More film I watch realize how good Dak is pic.twitter.com/I7MUT8NYXv — Yianni Kourakis (@YianniKourakis) November 21, 2019

