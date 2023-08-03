FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A local college graduate may have missed the cut as the Patriots whittle down their roster for the upcoming season.

The team announced they’ve released rookie free agent wide receiver Ed Lee, who signed with the team in June after he graduated from URI.

Lee was excited to try out for the team, having grown up a Patriots fan.

He caught 86 receptions for 1,263 yards and 8 touchdowns during his time with the Rams. Six of those touchdowns were from last season, when he also led the conference with 908 receiving yards.

Lee recently paid a visit to Providence College for a sports writing camp designed for underserved middle schoolers.