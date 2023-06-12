FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The Patriots began their mandatory minicamp on Monday and they’re already starting to go through changes.

The team announced they’ve cut veteran running back James Robinson, who was signed as a free agent earlier in the year. The 24-year-old spent more than two years with the Jaguars before he was traded to the Jets in the middle of last season.

The Patriots also released defensive back Tae Hayes and signed third-round draft pick Marte Mapu, a linebacker out of Sacramento State.

Two other rookies, first-round pick Christian Gonzalez and second-round pick Keion White, got a chance to chat with the media on Monday.

“It’s fun, really, just getting out here and learning the playbook and just learning how to play with each other,” Gonzalez said. “Really just working at it and working on communication and trying to improve it and get ready and just be ready for the next day.”

“You bounce off ideas off people, and just kind of find your own path and see where you fit within amongst everybody,” White said. “I kind of choose the path of just keeping your head down and working and allow your actions speak louder than your words, because I don’t really talk too much.”

Additionally, head coach Bill Belichick confirmed the team has been in touch with star wideout DeAndre Hopkins, who was recently cut by the Cardinals. He may visit Foxboro this week.