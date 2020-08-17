Patriots create their own energy during first day of padded practice without fans

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WPRI) — The 2020 Patriots training camp looked different because Tom Brady is no longer on the team but the Patriots are adjusting to another change on the first day of padded practice. No fans.

“It’s football baby lets go, it’s football,” linebacker Chase Winovich said.

Football with pads for the first time suddenly has a sense normalcy for the Patriots.



“Little more energy this year because been without football excited to back out with our teammates and coaches,” cornerback Stephon Gilmore said.

With the lack of fans at camp, it had more of a regular season practice feel to it but the Patriots had to create their own energy.

“Certainly we have a lot of practices throughout the year without fans so I think that is something the team unaccustomed, we are accustomed to it,” head coach Bill Belichick said. “We will control things we can control and things we can’t control we won’t worry about.”

Belichick of course will keep an eye on the quarterback battle but don’t expect a decision there anytime soon.

Less than 4 weeks away from that week one game Eyewitness News Sports Director Yianni Kourakis asked Bill Belichick how they created game type situations when guys are fighting for jobs and he said without joint practices it’s up to the Patriots to create competitive situations.