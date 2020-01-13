New England Nation on WPRI 12 & WPRI.com

Patriots Center David Andrews is optimistic to play in 2020

Patriots: New England Nation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Patriots center David Andrews visted the Amos House in Providence Monday as part of the Patriots Charitable Foundation giving 500 winter coats away.

Andrews spoke about his health and the uncertain future of Tom Brady.

