NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP/WPRI) — The Patriots and Titans will focus on themselves during the final week of training camp after New England canceled their two joint practices following the injury to cornerback Isaiah Bolden.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Sunday that the Patriots informed them Saturday night about the change in plans after Bolden was carted off the field in the fourth quarter of New England’s exhibition game with the Packers. Bolden was released from a local hospital Sunday and flew home with the Patriots.

Vrabel said the Titans wish Bolden well in his recovery and understands the Patriots’ decision to work by themselves this week. Vrabel said he would’ve loved to have his Titans practice against New England as previously scheduled on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Obviously understand that things come up, and we’re always able to adjust and adapt and we’ll practice and we’ll get work in and and we’ll see where we are here at the end of the week on Friday,” Vrabel said.

That’s when the Titans (1-1) conclude their preseason, hosting the Patriots in their lone exhibition at home.

The Patriots lost to the Texans at home in their first preseason game, then their second game in Green Bay was cut short following Bolden’s injury.

Kickoff for the Patriots-Titans game is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. Friday.