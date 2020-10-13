Patriots cancel first scheduled practice since Gillette Stadium closure

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick wears two masks as he watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs , Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. The New England Patriots have canceled practice amid reports that a third player has tested positive for the coronavirus. Sports Illustrated reported that reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, and was added to the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The New England Patriots will not practice at Gillette Stadium Wednesday, but players are still expected to come in for workouts.

The entire team produced negative COVID-19 test results Tuesday, according to a team spokesperson, and no Patriots are mentioned on the NFL’s COVID-19 reserve list.

"Players will come in for workouts on Wednesday, but they will not practice." — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) October 13, 2020

Gillette closed down last Wednesday after three players, including quarterback Cam Newton and reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore, tested positive for COVID-19.

The team’s first in-person practice was Saturday, but after a fourth member of the team tested positive, the facility was closed down again and their home game against the Denver Broncos was postponed to this coming Sunday.

Practice is still scheduled for Thursday and Friday, but that is subject to change.