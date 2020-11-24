Patriots’ Burkhead confirms he’s out for season with knee injury

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots running back Rex Burkhead says his recent knee injury will keep him sidelined for the rest of the season.
On Tuesday, Burkhead posted on social media that he looks forward to “coming back better than ever in 2021.”
The proclamation comes after he was carted off the field in the third quarter of New England’s 27-20 loss at Houston following a knee-to-helmet collision with Texans cornerback Bradley Roby.
His injury is the latest blow to a Patriots running back group that has already had to make several adjustments.
