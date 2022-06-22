FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The New England Patriots are bringing back their red throwback jerseys for the first time since 2012, the team announced Wednesday.

The popular “Pat Patriot” uniform — red jersey, white pants and white helmet with the team’s original Pat Patriot logo — will be back in the rotation this fall.

AP Photo/Rick Osentoski

New England has brought out the red alternate jerseys sporadically between 1994 and 2012, but a 2013 rule change outlawing alternate helmets took the fan-favorite threads out. The idea was that a worn-in helmet was safer to play in, as concussions became a growing concern across the league.

The club is 9-3 in the red throwbacks, which includes a 59-0 win against the Tennessee Titans in the snow in 2009.

In a memo to teams last June, the NFL said they would allow teams to use alternate helmets again as early as 2022, as long as they notified the league.

Since the Patriots already had the jersey designed and approved in the past, they’ll be one of the first teams to wear their alternate option this season.

The Patriots kick off their season on Sept. 11 in Miami against the Dolphins.