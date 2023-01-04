FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — As Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in the hospital, the Patriots hit the practice field Wednesday to prepare for their scheduled showdown with Buffalo on Sunday.

Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during Monday night’s game against the Bengals. He’s still in critical condition, but a spokesperson for his family said Hamlin is showing signs of improvement.

While the Bills-Bengals game was suspended and the league announced it won’t be resumed this week, Week 18’s slate of games will go on as planned, meaning the Bills will host their division rivals in Orchard Park this weekend.

Patriots players and head coach Bill Belichick were scheduled to discuss the unique circumstances on Wednesday, but the media availability was postponed a short time beforehand. Belichick is now scheduled to speak at 11:45 a.m. Thursday, followed by some players in the afternoon.

During the brief portion of practice open to the media, WR DeVante Parker was seen as he recovers from a concussion. However, CB Marcus Jones, TE Jonnu Smith, and punter Jake Bailey were absent.

12 Sports reporter Taylor Begley will have live updates from Gillette Stadium starting at 4 on WPRI 12.

Short media availability today at #Patriots practice. Their Week 18 matchup with the #Bills is still on as scheduled.



I’ll have updates starting at 4! @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/k2QA2VXima — Taylor Begley (@taylormbegley) January 4, 2023

Kickoff for Sunday’s game is scheduled for 1 p.m. on WPRI 12.