Patriots, Bills set to renew rivalry in 1st playoff matchup since 1963

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — For the first time in more than 58 years, the Patriots and Bills are set to go head-to-head in the postseason.

It’ll be the third matchup between the AFC East rivals this season, but this time, the winner advances and the loser goes home.

The last time the two franchises met in the playoffs predates even the Super Bowl. The Boston Patriots, then part of the AFL, won their first playoff game 26-8 over the Bills in Buffalo on Dec. 28, 1963.

During the Patriots’ last trip to Buffalo in early December, they earned a 14-10 win in extreme weather conditions. Their running attack put together a memorable performance, with QB Mac Jones throwing the ball just three times during the game.

But, when the Bills came to Foxboro later in the month, the Patriots started out flat and were unable to recover, which resulted in a 33-21 loss. The Bills would go on to win the division for the second year in a row as the Patriots dropped three of their final four games.

Fans could be in for a game more similar to the first meeting, with brutally cold temperatures in the forecast for Saturday.

Chance to be the coldest Bills game ever.



#1 right now — Jan. 15th 1994

0 degree, wind chill -32 https://t.co/gDJ5ndt5aB — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) January 14, 2022

Buffalo will have some added depth at wide receiver since the last matchup at Highmark Stadium, with Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis back from the COVID-19 reserve list.

While linebacker Dont’a Hightower and safety Kyle Dugger were limited at practice this week, both are expected to play after missing last week’s season finale in Miami.

However, tackle Isaiah Wynn has been ruled out of the contest due to hip and ankle injuries.

Current conditions… and it’s only going to get colder in the next 27 hours @wpri12 #Patriots pic.twitter.com/FkrwfOwaZ6 — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) January 14, 2022

Kickoff for Saturday’s game is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. and the game’s on 12!

12 Sports has you covered through game day, with reports from Morey Hershgordon in Buffalo and a live pregame show at 7 p.m., plus more in-depth coverage after the game.