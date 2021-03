HOUSTON, TX – FEBRUARY 05: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots gives a thumbs up on the field prior to Super Bowl 51 against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Bill Belichick broke out the check book on the first day of the NFL’s legal tampering period, signing several free agents.

The Patriots reportedly signed Tight End Jonnu Smith, Outside Linebacker Matt Judon, Cornerback Jalen Mills, and Defensive Tackle Davon Gadchaux.

Patriots Left Guard Joe Thuney reportedly signed a 5 year/$80 million deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.