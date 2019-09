FOXBORO, MA (WPRI) – Everyone on the Super Bowl champion Patriots was accounted for Wednesday at practice. The Patriots enter their title defense against the Steelers with a healthy 53 players.

Tom Brady has had his way against the Steelers in his career, 11-3 all-time including 3-0 in the playoffs and 2-0 on “banner nights”.

But week one games are different.

“You put up a plan and think its going to work and you get into the ring so to speak and you go at it,” Brady said.