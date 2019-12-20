Patriots battling injuries ahead of crucial game against Bills

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The New England Patriots are still dealing with injuries just two days before a crucial matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Cornerback Jon Jones was officially ruled out Saturday with a groin injury. Four other players are listed as questionable including linebackers Ja’Whaun Bentley and Jamie Collins, cornerback Jason McCourty and wide receiver Julian Edelman

Tom Brady was seen shaking out his elbow during practice on Thursday, seemingly in some sort of discomfort.

The Patriots practiced inside Gillette Stadium on the game field — which they don’t do often gearing up for the Bills.

Saturday’s game is a must-win for the Bills if they want to have a chance at the AFC title.

If the Patriots win against the Bills — or next week against the Miami Dolphins — they will win the division for the 11th straight year.

If the Bills go 2-0 and the Patriots go 0-2, then Buffalo wins the division for the first time since 1995.

“It’s a big game for both teams, so we’re going to go out there and try to play our best,” Brady said. “This is a great team that’s been playing really well all year. They’ve got a great defense. It’s going to be a tough challenge.”

Brady also noted Edelman’s perseverance through his injuries.

“He’s a pretty tough guy. He wants to be out there competing and playing, and I think everyone has a lot of respect for him for that. He’s a tough guy. Good to have him out there,” Brady said.

Head coach Bill Belichick and the team admitted that they are treating this like a playoff game.

“You work all year to put yourself in a position to play in a game like this where you can win the division. So, you couldn’t say that in Week 4, or Week 6, or Week 8 – whatever it was,” Belichick said. “We’re saying that now, so now is the time for us to play and coach our best football. That’s what we’re all here for.”

Since 2001, the Bills have been 2-16 in Foxboro.

Eyewitness Sports has you covered on Saturday when the Patriots take on the Bills at Gillette: