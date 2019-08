FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) -- Rookie Jarrett Stidham bolstered his bid to be Tom Brady's backup by throwing two touchdown passes for New England before the New York Giants scored on the final play for a 31-29 victory over the Patriots on Thursday night.

Stidham, a fourth-round pick from Auburn, threw both of his TDs to Demaryius Thomas -- for 35 and 3 yards. He played the entire night and saw most of the preseason game action in a competition with Brian Hoyer if New England (3-1) decides to keep only two QBs. He went 18 of 28 for 225 yards against the Giants and also rushed for 50 yards.