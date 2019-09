FOXBORO, MA (WPRI) – Fresh off their blowout win over the Miami Dolphins the Patriots aren’t necessarily satisfied with their efforts. The team continues to harp on the motto of “playing 60 minutes.”

That’s exactly what they did Sunday when Tom Brady threw a touchdown to James White with just 2:10 to play and already up 37 nothing.

The Patriots are already big favorites to beat the Jets in Week 3 in Foxboro.