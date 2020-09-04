Patriots almost in game week mode as roster cuts loom

Wednesday night, the Patriots cut ties with veteran wideout, Mohamed Sanu. With the 53-man roster having to be set by 4pm on Saturday, the Patriots had to start making moves--one of them slimming down the wide receiver room.

There's no telling how much Sanu would have been used this season. After joining New England in October of last season, he hasn't had the production the team would've hoped for. His 6-foot 4 inch frame made him only a lengthy receiver, in a team looking for more speed.