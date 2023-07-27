FOXBORO, Mass (WPRI) — The Patriots enter the 2023 season without Jakobi Meyers who led the way in receiving yards for the past three years. Given that, it is easy to assume that the position as a whole is weaker this year. That would be the case had the Patriots not brought in a slightly pricier replacement for Mac Jones’ top target. That new option is coming off winning a Super Bowl.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, alongside Bill O’Brien, is one of — if not the primary reason — to have faith in the Pats receiving core improving this year. The offense last season was devoid of a player that could give them a jolt when they needed it. While losing an option Mac trusts isn’t ideal, JuJu provides a far bigger threat to be the game changer they need. He picked up 78 receptions, 933 yards and a ring which is far better from a production standpoint than any option the Pats have. If things go extremely well, Smith-Schuster could look to reach the heights of his 2018 campaign with the Steelers where he had more than 1,400 yards despite Antonio Brown still being on the roster.

With Meyers gone the strongest returning target is DeVante Parker. He had just 21 receptions, 539 yards and 3 touchdowns last season which means he has now failed to surpass 600 yards in back-to-back seasons. With over 1,200 yards in his 2019 campaign, Parker has been trying to replicate that kind of performance but has struggled to do so due to injury. He showed flashes last season like his 156-yard performance against the Ravens, but he missed four games during the season and seven the year before in Miami.

The receiver failed to get going the rest of the year, but DeVante Parker does, like many of the Patriots returning offensive weapons, deserve a bit of a pass considering the offense he was working in. Belichick and the staff clearly still have faith in him considering his recent 3-year extension, but it will be an important year for Parker to just stay healthy and produce on the field.

The problem for New England is who else on this team can be a reliable option for Mac Jones. The signing of Smith-Schuster seemed to indicate a big offseason investment in that position, but things went quiet and the failure to lure DeAndre Hopkins to Foxboro diminished the optimism around the group. Who else could step up?

While the addition of Mike Gesicki to pair with Hunter Henry at tight end will pose a serious threat, the returning Kendrick Bourne and Tyquan Thornton are two guys who could seize sizable roles. Bourne posted a career high of 800 yards and 5 touchdowns in his first year with the Patriots back in 2021. He was a reliable target for Mac but, just like the entire offense, he struggled to get going last year. In training camp Wednesday, he was a consistent target for Jones in their red zone work. The noticeable attention from the team’s QB1 and the hope that Bill O’Brien can restore this offense should see Bourne’s production bounce back over the 434 yards he had last year.

Tyquan Thornton struggled in his rookie season. As a second rounder the team hoped for a bit of production from Thornton, but he would go on to catch less than half of his targets and pick up just 247 yards. He missed much of the preseason and the early parts of 2022 due to a collarbone injury. Naturally the chemistry and understanding of the system was delayed for Thornton. He will be in an offense run by a proven offensive coordinator and is healthy entering the new season. Given that, there is hope he can make a leap in his sophomore campaign.

The Patriots enter training camp with 12 receivers. One option did stand out in his work with the 2nd unit. Ty Montgomery is a guy who has been used more as a running back than a receiver since starting in Green Bay in 2015, but he seemed like he was a favorite for Bailey Zappe in their work today, finding the end zone a few times. He has the capability to be a versatile option for New England, catching passes out of the backfield and out wide on Wednesday. While he may not be a threat for the first team just yet, he did standout in the first training camp practice and could see his standing improve should he continue to perform.