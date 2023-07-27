FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — One position the Patriots have placed an emphasis on over the years is safety.

The team suffered a huge loss when veteran Devin McCourty retired during the off season. McCourty played for 13 years and helping lead to three Super Bowl wins. With McCourty gone, it means other safeties on the team will need to step up.

The safety most likely to fill McCourty’s shoes is Kyle Dugger. The 27-year-old has played for the Patriots for two seasons and is multifaceted on the field. He brings versatility as he is fast and has the size to compete against some of the better tight ends and wide receivers in the league. To go with that, he’s also got the skills of a good tackler which allows him to make important stops in the open field. Though a safety on the roster, Dugger’s size and speed have labeled him as more of a safety/linebacker hybrid. Not only is he the perfect match physicality wise, but he is also good at following his instincts and executing play calls. In 15 games last season, Dugger had 78 solo tackles and forced eight incomplete passes. He also had four takeaways last year: three interceptions— two of which resulted in a pick six, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown. As he enters his third year with the Pats, he is more knowledgeable on the team’s defensive schemes. Yet, Dugger is a pending free agent as the end of his rookie deal approaches. If he has another big year, it could come with a big price tag at the rate he’s been playing. All in all, he’s ready to perform.

“It’s hard to put it into words,” he said on Wednesday. “It’s football time so there’s a bunch of excitement. We’re just ready to get rolling, start putting pieces together and grow.”

Next up is Adrian Phillips who is another versatile player on the team with whom the Patriots trust. Phillips finished his 2022 season with 109 tackles and two interceptions. Before coming to the Patriots, Phillips had a significant role on special teams for the Los Angeles Chargers. He was expected to carry his talents on special teams to New England but has proven to be one of their more reliable defenders. He plays a mixture of box safety and outside linebacker when in a base defense. This year he is expected to continue his role from last year but will see less of the linebacker position this upcoming season as he is generally expected to remain in the box. He is also expected to bring back some of his special teams production this year to the Pats.

Lastly, Jabrill Peppers made a lasting impression on the Patriots after his successful first season on the team. So much so that he has signed a two-year contract worth $9 million to remain on the team. Peppers played in all 17 games last season despite his ACL tear back in 2021 while playing for the New York Giants. He has a wide skill set that allows him to play box safety, free safety, wide cornerback, slot cornerback, hybrid linebacker, and on the defensive line during snaps. Just like Phillips, Peppers is experienced on special teams having a total of 177 career punt and kick returns combined. Not only is he talented on the field, but he is also well-liked by other teammates making for good communication and chemistry.

The Patriots also have a few other players who could fill in if needed. The team shouldn’t be too concerned at this position since talented guys seem primed to make an impact.