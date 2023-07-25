FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The Patriots cornerback position was overlooked by many but was also arguably one of the best in the league last year. Yet, with position drama and an offseason retirement, it leaves many Patriots fans concerned.

The larger storyline surrounding the Patriots cornerback position is what happens if Jack Jones doesn’t play. Though Jones had an impressive first year, he potentially hurt his chance at further success after his arrest in June. Jones was found with two unregistered and loaded guns in his carry-on bag at Logan Airport in Boston. He was arrested and paid bail and has pleaded not guilty on 10 accounts of weapon charges.

According to Bill Belichick, Jones will be attending training camp on Wednesday but as his court case on August 18th looms the question surrounding his replacement has come to the forefront. Jones is set to be their main guy but if they decide to remove him from training camp, he will most likely be placed on the non-football injury list while his trial is in progress.

The Patriots proved to show a strong interest in growing this position as their first-round draft pick was Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez — who many experts had ranked as the best cornerback in the 2023 draft class. It was the first time the Patriots drafted a cornerback in the first round since Devin McCourty in 2010.

Gonzalez made a name for himself during spring practices which isn’t a common occurrence considering rookies tend to get lost amid learning a new playbook. Yet, he did receive praise from teammates and Belichick on his performance. Gonzalez is expected to be a presence as a perimeter defender, which is something the Pats will need to help battle the stellar receivers in the AFC East.

This group, however, is changing by the year. This offseason Devin McCourty retired, a huge loss for the defense. McCourty lead the team for 13 years and helped win three Super Bowls.

One of the team’s biggest issues will be figuring out which players can prove their skills besides Gonzalez. Their next best is either Jonathan Jones or Jalen Mills. Though Jones’ height limits him at times, he possesses the quickness and instincts Belichick covets at the position. Jones signed a two-year deal this offseason. He is a versatile player who can defend on the outside, in the slot, and at any of the safety positions. Mills on the other hand is expected to move to safety to become McCourty’s successor.

Though there are some questions to be answered, the head coach has a long track record of coaching successful defenses. The expectation is he will have the back end figured out by Week 1 against the Eagles.