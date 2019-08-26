Patrick Chung waives arraignment on cocaine charge

CONCORD, N.H. (WPRI) — New England Patriots strong safety Patrick Chung has waived his arraignment after being indicted on a cocaine charge last week.

According to Tammy Jackson of the New Hampshire Supreme Court Communications Office, Chung pleaded not guilty to a charge of cocaine possession.

Chung faces a single charge from June 25 that says he “did possess or have under his control quantity of the controlled drug cocaine.” He was initially scheduled to be arraigned Aug. 28, according to court documents obtained by Target 12. Jury selection in his trial is scheduled to begin in March 2020.

The dispositional conference is scheduled for Nov. 8 at the Belknap County Superior Court in Laconia, N.H. while the Patriots are on a bye week.

The Chung indictment was confirmed in a Belknap Superior Court filing after his name was included in a Laconia Daily Sun article listing all recent grand jury actions in Belknap County, N.H.

According to Belknap County attorney’s office, police obtained evidence during a “call for service” in June that led to the felony charge. Chung was not arrested at that time but was later indicted after prosecutors determined there was probable cause to believe Chung committed a crime.

According to the town assessor’s office, Chung owns a waterfront home in Meredith along Meredith Bay that he purchased for $1.1 million in 2018.

Chung was selected in the second round of the 2009 draft. He has served as a vocal and physical leader during his nine years in New England, winning three Super Bowls including Super Bowl 53 against the Los Angeles Rams earlier this year. He also had a brief stint with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013.

The Patriots are scheduled to play their final preseason game Thursday against the New York Giants before they turn their attention to the regular-season opener on Sept. 8.