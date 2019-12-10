‘On to Cincinnati’: Patriots look past controversy, toward Bengals matchup

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady runs for yardage in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — After a tough loss at home to the Kansas City Chiefs, the New England Patriots are once again “on to Cincinnati” — shifting their focus from Sunday night’s officiating to preparing for the Cincinnati Bengals.

But the team was met with controversy Monday after reports surfaced that the Patriots were actively spying on their next opponent.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday that the Bengals, who were playing the Cleveland Browns Sunday, saw someone wearing a Patriots shirt filming the game and alerted the league.

The NFL then confiscated that video, Schefter said. The Patriots claim the advance scout was not filming, but instead was being filmed for a feature the team is producing called “Do Your Job.”

Schefter said he was told the video crew had been credentialed by the Browns to shoot the video in the press box — but the Bengals weren’t notified.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported that a Bengals employee saw someone filming in the press box and noticed that it was focused on the Bengals sideline for the first quarter of the game.

When Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked about the situation on WEEI Radio, he said the incident “…is something we had 100% zero involvement with.”

The NFL is currently investigating the incident at this time.

The Patriots (10-3) will take on the Bengals (1-12) Sunday at 1 p.m. in Cincinnati.

The Game’s on 12!

Eyewitness Sports is your source for in-depth Patriots coverage through game day on-air, online and in the WPRI 12 app.

New England Nation – 11:30 a.m. Sunday on Fox Providence

– 11:30 a.m. Sunday on Fox Providence Game Day Live – 3 p.m. on WPRI.com.

– 3 p.m. on WPRI.com. Kickoff – 1 p.m. on WPRI 12

– 1 p.m. on WPRI 12 Patriots Wrap – 11:15 p.m. on WPRI 12