Now it’s Bills with seed on the line against Patriots

For the first time in decades, Buffalo has reversed roles with New England.

This year, it’s the Bills who have postseason seeding on the line in late December and the Patriots playing out the string.

The AFC East champion Bills visit Foxboro on Monday night having already clinched home-field advantage in the wild-card round of the NFL’s expanded playoffs.

The 11-time defending division-winning Patriots are just trying to reach .500.

They’ll be sitting home this postseason for the first time since 2008.

