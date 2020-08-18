No fans at Gillette Stadium for Patriots’ first 2 home games

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The stands will be silent for the first two home games of the New England Patriots’ upcoming season, the team announced Tuesday.

The team released a statement saying Gillette Stadium officials learned they will not be allowed to host fans at any events through at least the end of September, which also includes three New England Revolution matches.

The announcement follows consultation from the Massachusetts Reopening Advisory Board.

“Gillette Stadium fully supports the state’s position and this decision in the interest of public safety,” the statement said. “We would have welcomed the opportunity to host fans in August and September, but are hopeful to do so later in the season.”

Statement from Gillette Stadium officials: https://t.co/bC4G9dhdlU — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 18, 2020

The Patriots are set to host the Miami Dolphins for their home opener on Sept. 13, and the Las Vegas Raiders will be in town on Sept. 27.

The team said ticket holders will be contacted about refunds, and stadium officials will continue to prepare to welcome back fans later in the fall.

Earlier this month, the stadium’s reopening plan was unanimously approved by the Foxboro Board of Selectmen. The plans allows for only season ticket holders to attend games and includes a number of safety measures such as wellness screenings and a face covering requirement.

Capacity at Patriots games would be reduced from roughly 65,000 to around 14,000.