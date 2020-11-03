NFL trade deadline: What did the Patriots do?

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft wears a mask as he sits alone in his box in the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins during the coronavirus pandemic, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Foxboro, Mass (WPRI) — With the NFL trade deadline over, the New England Patriots have acquired wide receiver Isiah Ford in a trade with the Miami Dolphins. They also claimed defensive tackle Isaiah Mack off waivers from Tennessee and the Patriots have placed rookie tight end Devin Asiasi on the injured reserve list.

According to reports, multiple teams called the Patriots about reigning defensive player of the year Stephon Gilmore but Gilmore remains on the team.

Per the Patriots release:

Ford, 24, originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round draft pick (237th overall) by Miami out of Virginia Tech in the 2017 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-2, 201-pounder has played in 16 career games and has 41 receptions for 428 yards. After spending his rookie season in 2017 on injured reserve, Ford split his time between the practice squad and the 53-man roster in 2018 and 2019. He played in seven games with Miami in 2020 and recorded 18 receptions for 184 yards.

Mack, 24, was signed by Tennessee as a rookie free agent on May 10, 2019, out of Chattanooga. The 6-foot-1, 299-pounder appeared in 13 games with one start as a rookie and registered 11 total tackles, 1 ½ sacks, and one fumble recovery. He was inactive for all three of Tennessee’s postseason games last year. Mack played in six games for Tennessee in 2020 and recorded two tackles. He was released by Tennessee on Nov. 2.